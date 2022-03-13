Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Terex by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 23,982 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Terex by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Terex by 3,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

