Insider Buying: Hills Limited (ASX:HIL) Insider Acquires A$25,680.00 in Stock

Hills Limited (ASX:HIL – Get Rating) insider David Chambers purchased 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$25,680.00 ($18,744.53).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About Hills (Get Rating)
