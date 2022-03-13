Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
