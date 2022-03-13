Metminco (LON:MNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Metminco Limited (LON:MNC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Metminco shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,449,987 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.34.
Metminco Company Profile (LON:MNC)
Featured Stories
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Metminco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metminco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.