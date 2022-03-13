Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.11

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as high as C$2.13. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 63,124 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$352.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 25.49, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD)
