Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 136.95 ($1.79). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 130.70 ($1.71), with a volume of 21,036,376 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.56) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.82) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.56) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 201.75 ($2.64).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 4.44 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.53%.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($33,608.49). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($102,131.13).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.