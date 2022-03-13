Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Dawson James

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Dawson James from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PFIE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Profire Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 million, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.19. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.