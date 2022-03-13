Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Dawson James

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Dawson James from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
PFIE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Profire Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 million, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.19. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.
Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.