Bank of America Lowers Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target to $18.00

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EFC. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 31.82. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

