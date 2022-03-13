IFP Advisors Inc Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 510,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 56,695 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $3,646,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000.

FTLS opened at $49.78 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27.

