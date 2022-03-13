MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

NYSE MET opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

