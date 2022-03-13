State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $86.63 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.38 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,685,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,413 shares of company stock worth $14,306,552 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

