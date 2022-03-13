State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.80 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 270,428 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.