State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,478 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of 3D Systems worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,360,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,850 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,992 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DDD opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.80.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,326 shares of company stock valued at $557,632 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

