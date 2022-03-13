First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Sells $222,400.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FSLR stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 134.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 24,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,902 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 29.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in First Solar by 117,785.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,504 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

