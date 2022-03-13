State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 500 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,890,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,020,000 after purchasing an additional 86,359 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

