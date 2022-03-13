Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Lifted to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GVDNY. UBS Group cut their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Givaudan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Givaudan has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,088.48.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $74.99 on Thursday. Givaudan has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

