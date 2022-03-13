Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $11,464,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 165.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 133,892 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

