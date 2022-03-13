Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,448,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,728,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,436,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth $29,814,000.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

