Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Raymond James

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $166.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvei from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.10.

NVEI stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

