M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $358,000 Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,717 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $946,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 52.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 101,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.11.

REG opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

