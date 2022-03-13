M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 236,992 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,992 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.15.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

