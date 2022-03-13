MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $362.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $626.00 to $362.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $505.50.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB stock opened at $316.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.