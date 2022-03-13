DA Davidson Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $147.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.56.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 12.61%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

