Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 172.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,833 shares of company stock worth $837,198. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

