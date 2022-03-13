Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Timken by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,339,000 after buying an additional 96,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Timken by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after buying an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.66. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.33.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

