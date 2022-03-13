State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PHM opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

