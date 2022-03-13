M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,513 shares of company stock valued at $54,160,971. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.52. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.