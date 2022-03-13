Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 920 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,626,000 after purchasing an additional 755,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.78 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

