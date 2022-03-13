Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after purchasing an additional 82,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average is $93.21.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.