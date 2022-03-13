872 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,572 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 382,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.86. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.