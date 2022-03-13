Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $158,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 81,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71.

