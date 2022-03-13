Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,308 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 203.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 792,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 181,645 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE:RCL opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

