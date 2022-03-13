Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

