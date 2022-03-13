Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,409 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.54 and a beta of 0.81. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

