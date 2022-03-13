Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,310 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,176,000 after purchasing an additional 386,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,989,000 after purchasing an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,738,000 after buying an additional 139,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after buying an additional 134,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $39.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

