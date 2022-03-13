Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187,984 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 874,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after buying an additional 129,885 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 497,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 37.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 413,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,943,000 after buying an additional 112,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 73,782 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.16.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

