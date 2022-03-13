Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates $333.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $333.00 target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FDX. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.36.
FDX stock opened at $213.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.65.
FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx (Get Rating)
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
