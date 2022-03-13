Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Duke Realty by 35.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Duke Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Duke Realty by 0.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 293,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.