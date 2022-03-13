Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) PT Lowered to $31.00

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PTLO. William Blair started coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00. Portillos has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $28,523,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Portillos
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
