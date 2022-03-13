Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WWD. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.86.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.54 and its 200-day moving average is $114.69. Woodward has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Woodward by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Woodward by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

