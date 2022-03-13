UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Armstrong World Industries worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.59.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.