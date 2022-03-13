Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,890,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $336,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $55.58 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.