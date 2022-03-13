Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ENI were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in ENI by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

About ENI (Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.