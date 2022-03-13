M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $128.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

