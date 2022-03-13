Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Criteo were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Criteo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after buying an additional 390,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,276,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,450,000 after buying an additional 358,126 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 93.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 710,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,039,000 after buying an additional 342,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,873,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,649,000 after buying an additional 325,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,271 shares of company stock worth $5,927,389. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

