Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,422 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

NYSE MMC opened at $149.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.48 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

