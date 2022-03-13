Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $163,000 in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter valued at $102,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter valued at $66,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter valued at $4,963,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

In other Root news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

