Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.10% of PetVivo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetVivo in the third quarter worth $157,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetVivo in the third quarter worth $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of PetVivo in the third quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETV opened at $1.60 on Friday. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 5,480.00%.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

