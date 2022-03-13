Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000.

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DRQ opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.05. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

