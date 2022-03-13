Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,868 shares of company stock valued at $76,921. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.84. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

